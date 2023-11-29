Why does frost form?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season for frosty temperatures.

Complete Auto Repair Shop Manager John Parker says he is not a fan of that pesky layer of frost on the windshield.

“I keep windshield deicer in my vehicle in the wintertime, and it just saves a lot of scraping,” Parker said.

Frost forms when our air temperature is below 37 degrees.

Lingering moisture in the air can then adhere to cold surfaces to form frost. Clear skies lead to the greatest amount of heat exiting into the atmosphere, helping the formation. Ideal conditions are clear skies, temps below 37 degrees, and calm winds.

Active winds can stir up the atmosphere, whereas calm conditions let the surface remain supercooled.

“Nowadays, cars have remote starts, so just leave it on defrost and start it before you come out in the morning. Or they make covers you can put over your windshield, and you can tuck them underneath the wiper blades to keep your windshield clean,” Parker said.

When attempting to get rid of the frost, it is recommended to use a de-icer or ice scraper to carefully remove the frost completely from all windows before driving on the roads.

Some home remedies and throwing hot water on the windshield have the potential to damage your car’s windows.

”The reason it’s bad, cause it’s cold, and you are throwing hot water on it. It could crack or bust your windshield instantaneously,” said Parker.

So, as we settle into the season of icy temps, make sure you give yourself extra time before you hit the road to rid your car of any festive frost.

