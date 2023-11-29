UK football players take to social media to announce return & transfer status

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Several UK football players have taken to social media to announce their status with the Wildcat program.

Senior offensive lineman Marques Cox took to “X” to announce he will be returning for his seventh year of eligibility. Cox was a mid-year enrollee this football season after transferring from Northern Illinois where he played for five seasons.

While Cox is staying, other Wildcats will be entering their name in the transfer portal, including Lexington native and sophomore wide receiver Dekel Crowdus. Crowdus was with the Wildcats for three seasons after redshirting his 2021 freshman season. Crowdus played in the blue and white for 20 games where he recorded four catches and 82 yards.

An Eastern Kentucky native who played for the Johnson Central Eagles is also headed to the transfer portal. UK redshirt freshman offensive lineman Grant Bingham will transfer with three years of eligibility left. Bingham was a four-star recruit and considered a top-3000 college football prospect in the country.

I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. Film is available upon request. Thank you Kentucky and the entire #BBN pic.twitter.com/l19ztux4fo — Grant Bingham (@GrantBingham2) November 28, 2023

