Tracking soggy, breezy weather on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High pressure will keep us dry for the middle of the week, but we are giving you the First Alert for our next rainmaker to end the work week.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

The forecast remains calm through tonight. We stay dry, but clouds do increase as our next weather system is knocking on the door. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-30s, so we are chilly but not as cold as recent nights.

Thursday is looking dry and milder. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-50s under a partly sunny sky.

Into Thursday night, a stray shower can not be ruled out, especially after midnight. Low temperatures fall into the lower-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

A Soggy, Breezy End To The Work Week

An upper-level low looks to spin across the region on Friday, and it will bring breezy winds and scattered showers.

The good news, we are not tracking a severe weather threat, but widespread showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs reach the mid-and-upper-50s. We could also see winds up to 15-20 mph at times.

Low temperatures dip into the lower-50s as spotty showers linger.

Weekend Forecast & Beyond

Spotty showers are possible on Saturday, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky, while lows dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. Again, an isolated shower can not be ruled out, but it will not rain everywhere. Highs stay in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures are back in the lower-40s.

Models are not in great agreement to kick off the next work week. A stray shower looks possible on Monday, but confidence is low right now. Highs look to top out in the mid-and-lower-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows look to bottom out in the mid-and-lower-30s.

