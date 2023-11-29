Tight End Izayah Cummings enters transfer portal

Izayah Cummings catches a touchdown pass in the first half against Vanderbilt.
Izayah Cummings catches a touchdown pass in the first half against Vanderbilt.(poll photo)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Louisville native has decided to seek other opportunities.

Kentucky Tight End Izayah Cummings announced Wednesday afternoon on social media, he has entered the transfer portal as graduate transfer.

The Male High School product caught 18 passes for 293 yards and had three touchdowns during his tenure with the Wildcats.

Cummings was named second team All-State by MaxPreps in 2019, according to 247sports.

