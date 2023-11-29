Police warning about phone scam in Laurel County

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are warning folks about a new scam they have gotten reports about in Laurel County.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say the caller is identifying themselves as a representative of Medicare.

They then tell the victim that the health insurance service is changing their system and they need to verify personal information with them.

Deputies warn people to never give out any details that could open you up for identity theft.

