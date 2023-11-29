Officers honored for efforts to crack down on impaired drivers

About 150 police officers from across the Commonwealth were inside the Hyatt Regency to be...
About 150 police officers from across the Commonwealth were inside the Hyatt Regency to be honored for their efforts to arrest and remove impaired drivers off of Kentucky streets and highways.(WKYT)
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington hosted the 2023 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards ceremony Wednesday morning.

Officers from across Kentucky were recognized for their efforts in getting impaired drivers off of Kentucky streets and highways.

So far this year, state officials tell us there were 117 deadly accidents on Kentucky roads related to impaired drivers. That number remains flat from last year’s data.

Inside the Hyatt Regency, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety recognized about 150 police officers from across the commonwealth for their hard work arresting and removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

Officer Colby Patterson from the Barbourville Police Department in Knox County was one of those officers awarded. Patterson tells us last fiscal year, he made 134 DUI arrests, which is about two a week.

“Really, I’m just doing my job, something I’m passionate about getting impaired drivers off of the roadways,” Officer Patterson said.

London Police Officer Logan Medlock had that same passion.

On October 30, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., Officer Medlock was on Main Street in London looking for impaired drivers.

“45 seconds later, he was struck by a drunk driver on the driver’s door. He ran a red light, hit him on the driver’s door, and my son passed away on the scene,” said Logan Medlock’s father, Major Randy Medlock.

Major Randy Medlock is also with the London Police Department. In his 19-year career, he’s seen his share of DUI-related wrecks.

“I’ve seen cars destroyed. You couldn’t tell what kind of vehicle they were. A drunk driver or impaired driver has no reaction,” said Major Medlock. “You might as well be driving down the road blindfolded.”

That crash that took his 26-year-old son now makes Major Medlock and his family one of the many victims of impaired driving.

“My family lives October 2022 every day,” said Medlock.

However, on this day, Major Medlock just wants to thank these officers in the room for what they do every day: getting those impaired drivers off of Kentucky’s roads.

“I commend them to have the will and desire to do this because they are ultimately saving lives, and they are all heroes,” said Medlock.

Investigators say Casey Byrd hit and killed Officer Logan Medlock.

They say Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

State officials tell us that during the fiscal year of 2023, there were more than three thousand DUI arrests.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
.
KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash
Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police find stolen excavator, suspect

Latest News

The leaders met at the Pike County Courthouse to discuss the upcoming legislative session.
Lawmakers visit Pikeville ahead of legislative session
Henry Wade died almost 80 years ago in Germany, but up until May his remains were not able to...
‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice’: WWII soldier returns home nearly 80 years after his death
Kentucky Flood Relief Funding from HUD
Community meetings taking place to discuss allocation of nearly $300 million in flood recovery funds
Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook
First woman to serve as deputy for one SWVA county dies
Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
WVSP: Human remains found inside burned minivan