NKY police cruiser donated to EKY sheriff’s office

Donated Police Cruiser
Donated Police Cruiser(Joe Engle)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle announced the sheriff’s office received a special gift from the city of Florence in Northern Kentucky.

Engle said the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was donated a Ford Police Interceptor cruiser.

He added this is the second cruiser donated by the city of Florence over the last couple of years.

“This cruiser will help our deputies continue to have reliable equipment to provide services to the good people of Perry County,” Engle explained.

