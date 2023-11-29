Man arrested, charged with murder after Laurel County crash

Wesley N. Allen
Wesley N. Allen(Laurel County, Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies at the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have arrested one man and charged him with murder after a deadly two-vehicle crash on KY-192 approximately four miles west of London. The crash happened at 10:17 p.m. on November 28, investigators said.

According to a report from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley N. Allen, 29, of London, was reportedly the driver of a silver-colored GMC pickup and reportedly crossed the centerline into the path of a silver Honda Civic. Fred R. Johnson, 64, of London was pronounced dead at the scene by staff of the Laurel County Coroner’s Office, reports indicate.

Allen was treated for possible injuries, then released, investigators said.

A preliminary investigation by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office indicates alcohol is suspected as being a factor in the crash.

“Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff’s office were: Laurel County Sheriff’s shift Sgt. Travis Napier, Deputy Joe Breeding, Deputy Skyler McFarland, Deputy Byron Grimes. Also assisting were: London City Police, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office,” Sheriff John Root said. Constable John Smith also assisted on the investigation.

