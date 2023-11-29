Lawmakers visit Pikeville ahead of legislative session

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the election in the rearview, legislators in Kentucky are preparing to head to the capitol in January for the 2024 General Assembly. But, ahead of the session, Senate Majority leaders visited Pikeville to tour some of the area’s facilities.

The visit to the mountains included a trip to Pikeville Medical Center and the University of Pikeville, a tour of River Place Recovery Center and a trip to Appalachian Tank.

Officials then gathered at the Pike County Courthouse for a news conference, sharing their plans for the upcoming budget session.

Senate President Robert Stivers said the focus of the General Assembly will be on the budget, infrastructure and more.

“Primarily, I think what most people want to know is that we started creating a sense of fiscal sanity in 2017. We have the power of the purse,” he said. “Fiscal sanity, because you can’t run a business at a deficit; you can’t run your household at a deficit.”

Stivers said the efforts to eliminate the individual income tax continues, but the work requires more time. In January, the tax will decrease to four percent, which Sen. Damon Thayer said is progress.

“Our main our goal is to eliminate the income tax completely,” Thayer said.

Road development and infrastructure are also focuses of this year’s legislative session. Stivers said the trip to Pikeville has only been more proof that people are coming and the roads need to help bring them in.

“Kentucky does best when all of us do best,” said Sen. David Givens. “And I think that’s part of the joy of having been here.”

The Legislative Session begins January 2 and will keep lawmakers in session for 60 days.

