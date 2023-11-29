Knott Central boys basketball downs Pikeville in home opener

HINDMEN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 10 Knott Central boys basketball beat No. 3 Pikeville 60-53 in their home opener Tuesday night.

The Patriots went up 24-21 at the break in a tightly contested game.

Knott started to separate in the third behind a bevy of Hunter Haddix threes, making it 40-30 going into the fourth.

Pikeville started to mount a comeback late with Charlie Fitzer and Eli Johnson begining to heat up, helping cut the lead to three points with under a minute left.

However, Knott Central made some timely plays in the final seconds, including a Jayden Huff and-one.

Huff finished with 24 points and six rebounds for the Pats.

