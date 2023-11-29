Knott Central boys basketball downs Pikeville in home opener

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:31 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMEN, Ky. (WYMT) - No. 10 Knott Central boys basketball beat No. 3 Pikeville 60-53 in their home opener Tuesday night.

The Patriots went up 24-21 at the break in a tightly contested game.

Knott started to separate in the third behind a bevy of Hunter Haddix threes, making it 40-30 going into the fourth.

Pikeville started to mount a comeback late with Charlie Fitzer and Eli Johnson begining to heat up, helping cut the lead to three points with under a minute left.

However, Knott Central made some timely plays in the final seconds, including a Jayden Huff and-one.

Huff finished with 24 points and six rebounds for the Pats.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
.
KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police release more information about theft from industrial park

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Kentucky Basketball - 11
November 29, 2023
No. 12 Kentucky blows out No. 8 Miami in 2nd largest win over top-10 team since 2009
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson, left, celebrates with defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny...
College Football Playoff rankings ahead of conference championship week
Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with...
UK football players take to social media to announce return & transfer status