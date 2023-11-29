Frigid morning gives way to a warmer day

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:39 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you left your car outside overnight, you will likely need to scrape it off or warm it up. A lot of locations are starting the day in the teens.

Today and Tonight

Frosty and frigid. Those are two adjectives to describe the morning. Clear skies overnight brought our temperatures down into winter levels even though we are not officially in the season yet. Bundle up as you head out. The good news is that those clear skies continue as the sun comes up and that should get us well above freezing today. Most locations should make it into the upper 40s. That’ll feel like a heatwave compared to the last two days.

A few clouds will start to move in overnight and it shouldn’t be as cold as it was on Wednesday morning. Lows should drop into the low 30s, maybe upper 20s in some sheltered valleys.

Extended Forecast

November will end on a dry note Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds. Those clouds will start to increase later in the day, but it looks like we stay dry into the overnight hours.

December will start on a soggy note on Friday, but it looks like the best chances for rain will be earlier in the day. Models are showing us drying out after lunchtime, so we’ll see how that works out. Highs for the first day of meteorological winter will be in the mid to upper 50s, even with the rain chances, so we’re already starting the month above average.

The weekend forecast is a mess. Stray to scattered rain chances are possible under mainly cloudy skies. The one thing I can tell you for sure is that temperatures will be about 10° ABOVE average both days. Next week is also a model mess, but it still looks like a cold front will move in Monday night into Tuesday. Stay tuned!

