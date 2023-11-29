First woman to serve as deputy for one SWVA county dies

Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A pioneer for one Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office is being remembered.

Ruth Hutchinson, who served as the first woman deputy for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, died on Sunday. She was 89.

Hutchinson was born in Pike County and then moved to Grundy later in life.

Besides serving as a deputy, she also worked for the Grundy Ambulance Service as an EMT, the Grundy Hospital and the Grundy Funeral Home among many other roles in the community.

Her funeral will be held Sunday, December 3rd at 1 p.m. at the Shortridge-Ramey Funeral Home Chapel of Grundy.

You can find her obit here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
.
KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police release more information about theft from industrial park

Latest News

Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Deputy honored for life saving role following serious crash
Police warning about phone scam in Laurel County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Frigid morning gives way to a warmer day