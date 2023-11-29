Federal lawsuit filed against CSX over Kentucky train derailment

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against CSX over the train derailment in Rockcastle County last week.

Investigators say a failed wheel bearing caused the derailment in Livingston, which caused a chemical fire involving spilled sulfur and evacuations for residents in the area.

The lawsuit filed by Morgan & Morgan, who is representing the plaintiffs, claims CSX could have avoided the derailment by having more trackside detectors.

[Read the lawsuit below]

According to the lawsuit, the wheel bearing that failed was not hot enough yet to trigger a previous detector, and the train traveled another 21 miles before the derailment, two miles before the next trackside detector.

The lawsuit also targets the breach of the train cars that derailed, saying the cars carrying “highly toxic and combustible substances should not have been breached.”

We reached out to CSX, and they provided us with this statement:

CSX is reviewing the allegations in the lawsuit. We pride ourselves on being a safe railroad and in the rare occurrence of an incident like the one in Livingston, KY we respond quickly, prioritizing safety and supporting recovery of the community. We appreciate the partnership of the Rockcastle County first responders and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for their quick response, and the Red Cross and local businesses that worked with us as we provided food, lodging and expense reimbursement throughout our recovery efforts. CSX will continue to provide support recovery for the community.

This is a developing story.

