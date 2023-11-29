DQ Roundball Previews 2023: Hazard Boys

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Hazard boys basketball team is coming off an impressive 28-4 season under longtime head coach Al Holland. The Bulldogs’ season ended with a 2-point (53-51) loss to Breathitt County in the semifinals of the 14th Region tournament.

Before falling in regions, the Bulldogs secured the 54th District Champion title, beating Perry Central 53-45. Holland previously coached at PCC for 12 seasons.

This season, coach Holland, who is entering his 16th season with Hazard, returns only two of his three starters and has no seniors on the current roster. While the team is young, they still have dreams of making it to Rupp Arena this 2023-24 basketball season.

