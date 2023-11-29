Deputy honored for life saving role following serious crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was recently honored for his role in a crash earlier this year.

At Tuesday’s Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting, Sheriff Bobby Jones presented a life-saving medal to Deputy Logan Crabtree.

Back in August, Deputy Crabtree responded to an incident on East Highway 80. When he arrived at the scene, he discovered a man was seriously injured, bleeding from his leg. Crabtree applied a tourniquet, stopping the bleeding.

Afterward, Sheriff Jones was told by first responders that if the deputy had not did what he had done, the man would likely not have survived.

Congrats, Deputy Crabtree!

