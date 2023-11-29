Community meetings taking place to discuss allocation of nearly $300 million in flood recovery funds

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two community meetings are being hosted for public comment regarding the allocation of the money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In total, $297,994,000 was allocated in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DG) funds from HUD.

The meetings will be on Wednesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

In March 2023, Secretary of HUD Marsha Fudge made a visit to the mountains to announce the funding. During her visit, she asked this question.

“Think about how you build for a future, and I am just asking you to do that. So that we don’t come back again with the loss of life, with the loss of homes,” she said.

Now, several months later, community members have the opportunity to share their thoughts on how that money should be allocated.

Housing Development Alliance Executive Director Scott McReynolds said the meetings are important for community feedback.

“The Department of Local Government is the administrator and HUD as the agency that oversees it actually are required by law to take into account public comment. So, it is really important for people to speak up and let the two agencies know what the need is, where the money is going to be best spent and then how the money gets spent,” McReynolds said.

AppalRed Legal Aid Disaster Recovery Attorney Whitney Bailey said this is the community’s chance to ask for changes. She added more than 300 people submitted surveys to the Department of Local Government and the current draft and community responses are slightly different.

“The current allocation for the categories and funds do not exactly corrolate to what the community survey responses were. For what they thought, community members thought was the most important for focus on,” said Bailey. “It would track that housing would potentially have an increase in funding if the action plan was reworked.”

According to the current drafted action plan, infrastructure is expected to receive the largest chunk of the funding, with $134,389,000 totaling 45 percent of the funds.

Housing comes in second at 44 percent. It is expected to receive nearly $129,905,300.

Administration, buyout, economic revitalization and planning are other categories that will receive the other $30,699,700.

Wednesday’s meeting will be at the Kentucky River Area Development District building in Hazard.

Thursday’s meeting will be at the Big Sandy Area Development District building in Prestonsburg.

A zoom option is also available.

For more information, a link to the zoom and the current action plan, click here.

