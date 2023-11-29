College Football Playoff rankings ahead of conference championship week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an intense rivalry week, there are a couple shake-ups in the college football playoff rankings.

Kentucky beat then No. 10 Louisville 38-31 on the road to win their 5th straight Governor’s Cup.

The Cardinals drop to No. 14 after the home loss.

Alabama snuck by Auburn 27-24 in the Iron Bowl.

The Tide stay put, however, at number eight.

Michigan beat Ohio State 30-24 at the Big House for their third straight win in the rivalry.

The Wolverines moves up to number two after the big win, their highest ranking in the CFP this season.

The Buckeyes slide all the way down to six after the road loss.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 28:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Louisville (10-2)

15. Arizona (9-3)

16. Iowa (10-2)

17. Notre Dame (9-3)

18. Oklahoma State (9-3)

19. NC State (9-3)

20. Oregon State (8-4)

21. Tennessee (8-4)

22. Tulane (11-1)

23. Clemson (8-4)

24. Liberty (12-0)

25. Kansas State (8-4)

