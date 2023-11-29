CDC says 2022′s highest rate of suicide is in 75+ age group

KENTUCKU. (WKYT) - A new CDC report showed that 2022 was a record-breaking year for suicides.

Suicides went down for people under 34, but for those over 75, they had the highest rate of suicide across all age groups.

New Vista’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Coordinator Cory Hudnall said they rarely receive calls from older people.

“We don’t really see a lot of people in that age demographic that are telling us that. Most of our calls are from people who are 18 to 24,” he said.

Hudnall said when they do get calls from senior citizens, they have a distinct reason for calling in.

“Whenever I’d take calls, I’d hear a lot of grief and a lot of pain, and with that, I think a lot of people are lonely,” he added.

Windsor Gardens Executive Director Dustin Downs agrees that loneliness impacts senior citizens, especially if they transition into assisted living facilities.

“It’s a tough transition leaving your home that you’ve lived with your family your whole life and battling this into a new area, a new phase of life,” Downs said.

Downs said he likes to keep the morale high for the seniors living at Windsor Gardens through engaging activities.

“That’s the number one tool we use to prevent these things from happening, and I’m here to do one-on-one time with every single resident with whatever they need,” Downs said. “I do it often and a lot, and that makes a difference.”

Checking in on your loved ones who are around this age group could not only help them feel like they have support, but it could potentially save their life.

“I think it’s important for maybe you to tell them to talk to somebody or to call 988, and if we can kind of breakthrough that stigma and actually be able to talk about suicide,” Hudnall said.

Hudnall added that New Vista will strive to focus on reaching this age group more to ensure they are aware of the resources that are out there.

You can find a link to the CDC’s findings here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.