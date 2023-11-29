CDC says 2022′s highest rate of suicide is in 75+ age group

Suicides went down for people under 34, but for those over 75, they had the highest rate of suicide across all age groups.
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKU. (WKYT) - A new CDC report showed that 2022 was a record-breaking year for suicides.

Suicides went down for people under 34, but for those over 75, they had the highest rate of suicide across all age groups.

New Vista’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline Coordinator Cory Hudnall said they rarely receive calls from older people.

“We don’t really see a lot of people in that age demographic that are telling us that. Most of our calls are from people who are 18 to 24,” he said.

Hudnall said when they do get calls from senior citizens, they have a distinct reason for calling in.

“Whenever I’d take calls, I’d hear a lot of grief and a lot of pain, and with that, I think a lot of people are lonely,” he added.

Windsor Gardens Executive Director Dustin Downs agrees that loneliness impacts senior citizens, especially if they transition into assisted living facilities.

“It’s a tough transition leaving your home that you’ve lived with your family your whole life and battling this into a new area, a new phase of life,” Downs said.

Downs said he likes to keep the morale high for the seniors living at Windsor Gardens through engaging activities.

“That’s the number one tool we use to prevent these things from happening, and I’m here to do one-on-one time with every single resident with whatever they need,” Downs said. “I do it often and a lot, and that makes a difference.”

Checking in on your loved ones who are around this age group could not only help them feel like they have support, but it could potentially save their life.

“I think it’s important for maybe you to tell them to talk to somebody or to call 988, and if we can kind of breakthrough that stigma and actually be able to talk about suicide,” Hudnall said.

Hudnall added that New Vista will strive to focus on reaching this age group more to ensure they are aware of the resources that are out there.

You can find a link to the CDC’s findings here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
.
KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash
Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police find stolen excavator, suspect

Latest News

The leaders met at the Pike County Courthouse to discuss the upcoming legislative session.
Lawmakers visit Pikeville ahead of legislative session
Henry Wade died almost 80 years ago in Germany, but up until May his remains were not able to...
‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice’: WWII soldier returns home nearly 80 years after his death
Kentucky Flood Relief Funding from HUD
Community meetings taking place to discuss allocation of nearly $300 million in flood recovery funds
Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Facebook
First woman to serve as deputy for one SWVA county dies
Troopers have responded after human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle on Wednesday...
WVSP: Human remains found inside burned minivan