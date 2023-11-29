Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
.
KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash
Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
Police find stolen excavator, suspect

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
The leaders met at the Pike County Courthouse to discuss the upcoming legislative session.
Lawmakers visit Pikeville ahead of legislative session
Henry Wade died almost 80 years ago in Germany, but up until May his remains were not able to...
‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice’: WWII soldier returns home nearly 80 years after his death
Kentucky Flood Relief Funding from HUD
Community meetings taking place to discuss allocation of nearly $300 million in flood recovery funds