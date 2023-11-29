No. 12 Kentucky upsets No. 8 Miami at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky downs Miami 95-73 in a huge home win at Rupp.

ESPN was in town for this top-15 match and UK did not disappoint!

Reed Sheppard led the way in scoring for Kentucky with 21 points, followed by Antonio Reeves with 18.

Sheppard also added five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, all while shooting 8-13 from the field, and 5-9 from three.

Kentucky was up just five points at half, but came alive in the second half, scoring 53 points to Miami’s 36.

The Wildcats move to 6-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming to then No. 1 Kansas, 89-84.

Box Score:

Miami vs . Kentucky Box Score (Sports Editor | UK Athletics)

