No. 12 Kentucky upsets No. 8 Miami at home

Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky downs Miami 95-73 in a huge home win at Rupp.

ESPN was in town for this top-15 match and UK did not disappoint!

Reed Sheppard led the way in scoring for Kentucky with 21 points, followed by Antonio Reeves with 18.

Sheppard also added five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block, all while shooting 8-13 from the field, and 5-9 from three.

Kentucky was up just five points at half, but came alive in the second half, scoring 53 points to Miami’s 36.

The Wildcats move to 6-1 on the season, with their lone loss coming to then No. 1 Kansas, 89-84.

Box Score:

Miami vs . Kentucky Box Score
Miami vs . Kentucky Box Score(Sports Editor | UK Athletics)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
From left to right: Lona Griffie, Teddy Collins, Chanda Boggs, Shannon Napier
Drug bust leaves four behind bars in Letcher County
.
KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash
Chloe Darnell
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown (7) celebrates his 7-yard touchdown reception with...
UK football players take to social media to announce return & transfer status
November 28, 2023
No. 12 Kentucky hosts No. 8 Miami for inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge
Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against...
UK Football Offensive Lineman announces return
Davis holds the single-season touchdown record at UK.
UK senior RB Ray Davis declares for 2024 NFL Draft