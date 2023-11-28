WYMT Washington Correspondent discusses Appalachian connection with Capitol Christmas tree

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A 50-year-old tradition continued on Tuesday in the nation’s capital.

The U.S. Capitol has displayed a Christmas tree each year since 1970.

WYMT Washington Correspondent Brendan Cullerton was live at the lighting ceremony during Mountain News First at Four.

Cullerton talked with WYMT’s Steve Hensley about an Appalachian connection with the Capitol Christmas tree.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.