Warming center open in Morehead

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - With frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills in the forecast on Tuesday and Tuesday night, one police department in our region is taking action.

Officials with the Morehead Police Department posted on their Facebook page they are opening a warming center Tuesday and Tuesday night in the community room at the department.

The station is located at 309 West Main Street in Morehead.

For more information, call 606-784-7511.

