Viral video shows husky’s rescue from Lexington sewer drain

Sebastian and his owner reunited.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s this video that’s garnered close to 30,000 Facebook views now that first sparked concern for this husky, named Sebastian. Word of the dog trapped inside a sewer drain spread quickly around Lexington.

“You couldn’t miss him. His head was sticking right out of the storm drain. We popped the manhole cover. I went in and was able to get him. I lifted him to the other officer and we were able to get him out,” said Jai Hamilton with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control.

The spunky Sebastian snuck away from his owner over the weekend. On Sunday, Jai Hamilton at Animal Care and Control said she received a call that would be the first in her 14 year career.

“Usually we get ducklings that have fallen in a storm drain, cats will come and go to stay warm, but I’ve never had a dog stuck in a storm drain.”

Despite the shock of it all, Hamilton and another officer quickly figured out how to get Sebastian unstuck.

“He was very vocal. He would come to us and try to be friendly, then run back, then try to be friendly. We danced that dance a little and we eventually earned his trust.”

And it didn’t take long for them to find Sebastian’s owner either.

“The owner actually called in. He was missing his husky and described Sebastian to a T. I sent him the video and said that is 100 percent my dog Sebastian.”

A happy reunion for everyone involved.

Hamilton said they’re a team of 15 people and if anyone ever sees an animal in need, call their office. She said they’re always happy to respond and help any animal they can.

