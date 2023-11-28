UK Football Offensive Lineman announces return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent member of the Big Blue Wall has announced he is returning.

Kentucky native Eli Cox announced via social media that he will be returning to UK for a sixth year.

Cox was a part of the 2019 recruiting class. He took a redshirt his first year. Since, he has played many snaps on the offensive line and at multiple positions.

The Nicholasville native was a mid-season All-American in 2021 for his play at right guard before suffering a season-ending injury later in the season.

Eli Cox is one of a few players who have made an announcement on their plans for next season. We will keep you updated as more decisions are made.

