Stolen police cruiser recovered following pursuit; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges after Kentucky State Police reports he stole a police cruiser from the Huntington Police Department and led law enforcement from several different agencies on a multi-state pursuit.

Troopers say agencies were pursuing Rodney Sears for nearly 90 miles Tuesday morning.

According to Huntington Police Chief Phil Watkins, the stolen Huntington Police Department cruiser was recovered after being taken from police headquarters in the 600 block of 10th Street around 3 a.m.

KSP reports troopers received a call around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday from Ohio State Highway Patrol for assistance.

Troopers deployed stop sticks, and the vehicle turned on to the AA Highway headed back toward Grayson.

The chase continued down the AA Highway into Grayson and turned west onto the interstate toward the Rowan/Bath County line.

Troopers report that ‘legal intervention’ was used to stop the vehicle along the interstate.

After he abandoned the cruiser, Sears was stopped by troopers using Tasers and placed under arrest.

Two duty firearms loaded to fully functioning capacity were found inside the stolen cruiser, according to court documents.

Sears is in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Sears is facing charges of resisting arrest, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, fleeing or evading police, and attempted murder of a police officer.

The Huntington Police Department said no injuries were reported in the incident.

