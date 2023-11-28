Some Lincoln Co. residents upset over requirement to pay for sewer service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Some people say they don’t understand why they are required to hook on and pay for sewer service.

They’re residents in and near Hustonville in western Lincoln County and say they are essentially paying for something they are either not receiving or don’t want.

County leaders say sanitary sewer service is sorely needed for public health and for growth.

Phillip Hafley is among those who don’t want to pay for the service and went to the Lincoln County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday hoping for some answers and relief for him and some of his neighbors.

“They are getting billed for this sewer system, even though they are not hooked up,” he said.

The sewer system came about after an EPA study determined high levels of E. coli of human origin along with major problems for the lunchroom at Hustonville Elementary School. Grants and loans did pay for implementation of the system and officials say money has already been spent on each household.

“The Sanitation district has already invested and paid $15,000 per customer to bring sanitary sewer service to their home,” said Sanitation board chairman Bill Payne.

But Hafley maintains many are satisfied with their septic systems and can’t afford another bill. Now, he says many are not even connected, and they’re still paying.

“Here we are (people) ending up with a $110-$125 water and sewer bill, who just can’t afford it. And now families with three or four kids who have a water bill higher than their electric bill,” said Hafley.

“(My water and sewer bill is) a little over $100 is less than my cable TV bill, less than my phone bill. Less than a lot of things we do,” said Payne.

Hustonville’s mayor says he can sympathize with people over the costs, but as the water provider, they have to think about where the waste water goes. He says they also don’t set up the billing pricing.

The Lincoln County Fiscal Court is planning to meet with the sanitation board after the first of next year to see if some solutions can be found.

