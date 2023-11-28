SOAR, FCC partnership aims to promote affordable connectivity

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) is working to improve connectivity to Eastern Kentucky communities, with a program supported by the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC Affordable Connectivity Program awarded $500,000 in funding earlier this year, going to SOAR’s Digital Equity Team to help promote efforts to provide Eastern Kentucky residents with Internet access, access to digital devices, training, and remote work opportunities.

“The Internet is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. We all need it to work, train, educate, and even see a doctor,” SOAR said in a news release. “Being connected is not a reality for many in Kentucky’s 54 Appalachian counties. We want to change that.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program invites eligible applicants to apply for a discount of up to $30 per month toward new broadband expenses, or a discount through the program’s approved providers for those who already pay an Internet bill.

Eligible applicants must have a household income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or have a member of the household who meets specific criteria outlined by SOAR:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program.

Participate in one of these assistance programs: Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program; SNAP; Medicaid; Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program (Section 8 Vouchers); Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA)/202/811; Public Housing; Supplemental Security Income (SSI); WIC; Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits; Lifeline.

SOAR considers connection to go hand in hand with opportunity, saying its Digital Equity Team is working to eliminate barriers and provide access to anyone in need.

“From high-paid remote careers to lifesaving telehealthcare, the opportunities afforded by the internet are too significant to pass up. Especially if you live in a rural area,” SOAR said on its website. “By delivering $360 in annual savings, the Affordable Connectivity Program makes at-home internet service more accessible.”

You can contact the team about the ACP application or its other resources through the SOAR website, by calling 1-888-760-4227, or emailing ACP@SOAR-KY.org.

