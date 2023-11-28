Second-hand fuels second chances: Pike County Detention Center partners with Goodwill

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is known for its second-hand stores, but the business is hoping to show there is more to the store than its shelves. So, the Pike County Detention Center is partnering with Goodwill in an effort to reduce recidivism.

Goodwill was awarded $123,923 in Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funding from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, which will target recidivism by creating opportunity and cutting down obstacles. The grant, announced last month, will focus on 50 inmates at the detention center, creating plans for reentry into the community and workforce.

With job training, program planting, legal counseling and mental health counseling, the grant funding will work with other local entities like AppalReD Legal Aid and Mountain Comprehensive Care.

According to a news release, the funding- which will run through September 30, 2024- will also support incentivized programming, operating costs, staff salaries and travel.

“We’re excited that this grant will allow Goodwill to connect with people soon to be released from the Pike County Detention Center, because we know how challenging it is for people leaving incarceration to rebuild their lives,” said Goodwill Industries of Kentucky President and CEO Amy Luttrell. “Kentucky needs the talents of all her citizens, and we see many people who, with the right support, go on to become contributing members of their communities.”

The grant is part of $2.1 million in funding that will work to combat addiction and the opioid epidemic. Goodwill is one of 14 agencies that will benefit from the funding, which was announced this summer by Gov. Andy Beshear.

“These funds allow us to continue our support for crime victims while aiding law enforcement in their effort to create a better, safer Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “By working together, we can take illegal drugs off the streets and ensure the services provided to affected Kentuckians are second to none.”

The Pike County Detention Center shared the news on Facebook, saying “Our goal is to help individuals get on their feet as soon as possible.”

“And when they seek job opportunities, you know, when employers hear they were just released from jail, they shy away from them,” said Jailer Brian Morris.

He said the attention on recovery is important and needed, but there are also other boundaries inmates face on re-entering their communities.

“I think the most important thing that the system can offer them is the reentry. That’s one thing that’s overlooked,” he said. “There’s money and counseling there for drug addiction, but when the inmate is released they’re released right back to the same standards that they had before they were incarcerated.”

He said partnerships like this make it possible to better prepare people.

“My biggest hope is these 50 individuals that’s released will see a better tomorrow,” Morris said.

The partnership is one of many Goodwill is working with to reimagine re-entry and combat recidivism. The business announced a new Aspire program to help hundreds of inmates along the same path.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.