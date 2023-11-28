Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association collecting donations for the homeless

Temperatures are dropping out there, and one Madison County organization is stepping in to...
Temperatures are dropping out there, and one Madison County organization is stepping in to help Richmond’s homeless stay warm.(MGN)
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping out there, and one Madison County organization is stepping in to help Richmond’s homeless stay warm.

Temperatures are dropping out there, and one Madison County organization is stepping in to help Richmond’s homeless stay warm.

They are called the Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association, and this Thursday at 4 p.m., they will be handing out mittens, hats, scarves and gloves at Millstone Park on Main Street for those in need.

The Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association is a new group of concerned citizens made up of about ten core members. They say their purpose is to do positive things for the city and not complain about what they say needs to be accomplished.

“Wherever we feel there’s a need, we are going to focus our efforts in that direction,” said Mike Edwards, one of its members.

Three hundred cold-weather items have been collected, and they will be handed out to anyone in need on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Millstone Park on Main Street.

Edwards says there are about 25 homeless people in the city.

“But to ignore them and to close their eyes and walk away from them, that’s not the answer,” said Edwards.

On Tuesday, Larry Lawson was getting clothes for those in need. We asked him if homelessness was not just a big city issue.

“Richmond’s not a great big town, and it’s very much so here,” said Lawson.

The emergency shelter kicks in Tuesday night when temperatures drop below 35 degrees.

Billie Jo and Lewis Rogers were at one point homeless themselves, now they serve the needy.

“I love what I do here,” said Lewis. “It’s just amazing to help people get them out of the cold.”

Whether it’s filling in the gap on a daily basis or one time, Richmond’s homeless are not being overlooked.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
From left to right: Lona Griffie, Teddy Collins, Chanda Boggs, Shannon Napier
Drug bust leaves four behind bars in Letcher County
Chloe Darnell
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident
.
KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash

Latest News

After a month-long search for inmate Sean Williams, there are still many unanswered questions.
‘Extremely rare’ | U.S. Marshal talks escaped inmate captured after a month on the run
JEWELS BY JULIA
EKY boutique owner giving percentage of sales to local school on Giving Tuesday
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Lindsay Cole
SOAR, FCC partnership aims to promote affordable connectivity
Warming center open in Morehead