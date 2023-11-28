Residents hope more can be done to prevent another train derailment

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly a week since a failed wheel bearing caused a train derailment in Livingston, which caused a chemical fire and evacuations of residents.

Lawrence Thayer and the rest of his household were personally evacuated by the rail company around 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving. He lives less than a mile from the site.

The air outside was thick and made it difficult to breathe.

He tells WKYT all he could think about, was taking care of a young man, who has become family.

“I care about him, a lot,” he said. “I’ve lived a good life. If I expired today, I’m a happy man but he’s still got his life to live. I don’t want to see anything happen to him.”

The EPA says Sulfur Dioxide can cause respiratory problems, depending on the concentration and length of exposure.

The rural and remote area posed its own challenges.

“They had to make a road to get to this, where this was,” said Thayer. “Unfortunately, it happened in a spot where if you’re going to have a train derailment, you don’t want it to happen here. They had to bring in tons and trucks of big gravel in.”

Michael Callanan is a rail safety expert and former conductor with CSX and Amtrak.

He says he wants to know more about the rail car in question and its maintenance records.

“It’s mandatory that these trains before they leave the initial terminal before the train is put together that a car inspector walks the whole train and inspects it and signs off on it,” he said.

A CSX Spokesperson tells WKYT:

“Our rail network is equipped with Hot Bearing Detectors that are designed to identify wheels that have overheating bearings. When a wheel registers a temperature of 170 degrees above ambient, it triggers an alarm, and our train crews are notified to stop the train and inspect the wheel. In this case, when the train passed the detector, the temperature was below the 170-degree threshold, which is why it didn’t trigger the alarm.”

Thayer says he was impressed with the overall response from the rail company. He appreciated the assistance to those displaced and evacuated.

Regarding the reimbursement and inconvenience payments, CSX says:

“The process for requesting reimbursement was in person only and took place on Saturday afternoon, all day Sunday and Monday at the CSX Outreach Center at the Gymnasium in Livingston. On Saturday, our teams went door to door in the community handing out flyers and also communicated the information on our website and in local media to ensure as many people were aware as possible. The 1-800 number is still available for residents who have questions.

We processed around 400 households over the two and half days we were on site (we calculate about 3.5 people per household, as some have more and some have less).”

Thayer says it’s a Thanksgiving they won’t soon forget and he’s thankful to be back in his home.

