Police searching for missing man in our region

KY/VA (WYMT) - Police in two counties are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Logan Stanley was last seen by his mother in Dickenson County, Virginia on Monday, November 20th.

Stanley is 34 years old, 5′10″, 180 pounds with dark brown hair and blue-green eyes. He also has tattoos on his arms and back.

He was last seen driving a black Ford Ecosport.

While the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case, the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office shared the post because he has friends and family in their area.

You can contact the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-926-1600 if you have any information.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.