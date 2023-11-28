Police release more information about theft from industrial park

This is a screengrab from a video of the truck and trailer used in a recent excavator theft in...
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pike County have released more information about a recent excavator theft, including two surveillance videos.

It happened sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 22nd at the Pikeville Industrial Park.

Pikeville Police believe a dark-colored dually-style truck with a flatbed trailer was used to steal the vehicle.

We are told the truck traveled from U.S. 23, to Penny Road, then onto Virgie Highway, to Long Fork Road and was last seen on Big Branch Road crossing into Letcher County.

If you have any information about the theft or the vehicle used in the crime, please contact Pikeville Police at 606-437-5111 or send them a message on Facebook.

You can see the videos below.

