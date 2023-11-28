Police find stolen excavator, suspect

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: The Pikeville Police Department announced via Facebook that a stolen excavator, along with the suspect who stole it, have been found.

In the post, police thanked the community for their tips, which they say was a huge help in finding the suspect and stolen property.

The search had been going on for a week.

ORIGINAL STORY (11/28):

Police in Pike County have released more information about a recent excavator theft, including two surveillance videos.

It happened sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 22nd at the Pikeville Industrial Park.

Pikeville Police believe a dark-colored dually-style truck with a flatbed trailer was used to steal the vehicle.

We are told the truck traveled from U.S. 23, to Penny Road, then onto Virgie Highway, to Long Fork Road and was last seen on Big Branch Road crossing into Letcher County.

If you have any information about the theft or the vehicle used in the crime, please contact Pikeville Police at 606-437-5111 or send them a message on Facebook.

You can see the videos below.

