Pineville opens season with win over Leslie County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lady Mountain Lions opened the 2023 season with a home matchup against the team that beat them to open last season.

After a second-half scare from Leslie County’s 3-point shooting, the Mountain Lions avenged last season’s opening loss, winning 69-59.

Pineville went into the break up 41-21 thanks in large part to Nadine Johnson, who scored the last seven points of the first half.

“She brings it every game,” head coach Elgie Green said. “In practice, in games, she plays that way 24/7.”

The Lady Eagles saw their deficit extend to 25 points in the third quarter, but a second-half offensive explosion from beyond the arc kept Leslie County alive.

“They hit a few shots and next thing you know they’ve got a little confidence and they never quit so congratulations to them for having such a great second half and making us work for this win,” Green said.

Pineville welcomes Cumberland Gap, TENN on Nov. 30.

Leslie County welcomes Harlan County on Nov. 30 for their home opener.

