Organizations announce SEKY investment fund launch

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) and the Appalachian Investors Alliance are partnering to launch a fund investing in Appalachian entrepreneurs.

With a $680,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the fund has an initial capital infusion of $1 million in private investment with the potential of another $4 million.

The money will be used as “risky” capital for small businesses starting up or looking to expand.

”An Angel Fund is typically that first money that goes to an entrepreneur and business. That’s very risky investment that the banks aren’t necessarily gonna invest in or other people aren’t gonna invest in, but it’s a good idea, has a lot of potential,” said Dr. Geoff Marietta, Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Chief Impact Officer.

Organizers hope the investment will make an impact on economic development in the region.

”What we need to do is bring this money and make sure it can find its way to Eastern Kentucky, because there are a lot of great entrepreneurs, a lot of really incredible projects and work going on, but they don’t have access to that higher risk capital that an angel fund would provide,” said Geoff Marietta.

The organizations are working to hire an Impact Investment Coordinator. You can apply for funding here.

