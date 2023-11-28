No. 12 Kentucky hosts No. 8 Miami for inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats will host the Miami Hurricanes in a game apart of the inaugural 2023 SEC/ACC Challenge at Rupp Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Cats are seeking their fourth consecutive win tonight against the Canes, the first top-25 team to visit Lexington this season.

UK comes off a win over Marshall where the team put up their largest scoring output in 22 years.

The Cats were led by DJ Wagner’s 28 points, which earned Wagner the honor of the SEC Freshman of the Week on Monday, Nov. 27.

Miami enters Tuesday night undefeated at 5-0. We will have highlights and a recap of this top-15 matchup on WYMT Mountain News at 11 Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.