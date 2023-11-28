Man “woke up on the wrong side of the bed”, arrested for assault and threatening

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An East Bernstadt man is facing several charges after he told deputies he “woke up on the wrong side of the bed”.

Logan Peters, 23, was arrested Saturday evening at a home off of Little Arthur Ridge Road.

Officials said Peters was tearing the house up, had thrown a flowerpot at his grandmother’s car and had broken a window out of the home.

Deputies added he also made threats to kill his mother and her other family members inside the home.

When officials got to the scene and started an investigation, they said Peters admitted to the crimes and said he “woke up on the wrong side of the bed”.

Peters was charged with assault, criminal mischief, menacing and terroristic threatening.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.