London man facing list of charges after assault

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Dustin Halko, 41, was arrested on Saturday after a reported assault.

Deputies responded to a complaint of a man threatening people with a knife off of Airpark Drive.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found a bloody knife and blood on the front step of the home.

Officials added they found Halko in the back bedroom of the home with injuries. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.

Deputies found another man outside the home with injuries to his hand. His name was not released.

Following an investigation, officials said there was an argument between the two men and threats were made.

Officials confirmed Halko assaulted the man by hitting him in the face with a bottle.

Deputies said, when Halko tried to assault the man with a knife, the man held his hand up, and his hand was stabbed.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s home.

Deputies went to St. Joseph Hospital in London to get more information from Halko, but officials said he did not cooperate and was under the influence.

When he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with assault, menacing and terroristic threatening.

Halko was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

