London man facing list of charges after assault

Dustin Halko
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Dustin Halko, 41, was arrested on Saturday after a reported assault.

Deputies responded to a complaint of a man threatening people with a knife off of Airpark Drive.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found a bloody knife and blood on the front step of the home.

Officials added they found Halko in the back bedroom of the home with injuries. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.

Deputies found another man outside the home with injuries to his hand. His name was not released.

Following an investigation, officials said there was an argument between the two men and threats were made.

Officials confirmed Halko assaulted the man by hitting him in the face with a bottle.

Deputies said, when Halko tried to assault the man with a knife, the man held his hand up, and his hand was stabbed.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s home.

Deputies went to St. Joseph Hospital in London to get more information from Halko, but officials said he did not cooperate and was under the influence.

When he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with assault, menacing and terroristic threatening.

Halko was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Mark Stoops squashes all Texas A&M hire rumors via social media
From left to right: Lona Griffie, Teddy Collins, Chanda Boggs, Shannon Napier
Drug bust leaves four behind bars in Letcher County
Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA...
AP Top 25 College football poll after week 13
Hilarious footage of the fleeing Roomba went viral, with a TikTok video gaining more than 27...
‘FREEDOM!’: Runaway Roomba escapes out front door

Latest News

arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Aaron Powers
Holiday Fire Safety
Corbin Fire Department gives holiday fire safety tips
Goodwill is partnering with the Pike County Detention Center to target recidivism.
Second-hand fuels second chances: Pike County Detention Center partners with Goodwill
Roger Gilmore Parker
Florida man arrested for assault in Laurel County