Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

David Landry
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a wanted man.

Officials said David Landry, 39, was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Laurel County Circuit Court, but he did not show up.

When deputies went to his home off of Patton Road, they found Landry’s ankle bracelet was cut off, and he was not inside the home.

Landry is wanted for burglary, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief charges.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600.

