KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - (Update): We now know the name of the person killed in a crash on Kentucky Highway 92.

Following an investigation, officers said a 2004 Ford Pickup truck, driven by Linda Bedford, 52, of Pineville, crossed the centerline and collided with a 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer

Officials said the tractor trailer was driven by Clyde Norman, 57, of Pioneer, Tennessee.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected factors, but Bedford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Bedford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

(Original Story - 10:55 a.m.) A portion of Kentucky Highway 92 E. near Whitley East Elementary School is closed after police said at least one person died in a crash.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are on the scene reconstructing the crash.

Deputies said it is not clear how long the road will be closed, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route. One suggested route from deputies included KY Highway 11 to US 25E in Barbourville.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
From left to right: Lona Griffie, Teddy Collins, Chanda Boggs, Shannon Napier
Drug bust leaves four behind bars in Letcher County
Chloe Darnell
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

JEWELS BY JULIA
EKY boutique owner giving percentage of sales to local school on Giving Tuesday
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky distributing flood relief donations
Organizations announce SEKY investment fund launch
SOAR, FCC partnership aims to promote affordable connectivity
Bank officials warning about scam letters circulating to some customers