KSP: Name released in Whitley Co. crash

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - (Update): We now know the name of the person killed in a crash on Kentucky Highway 92.

Following an investigation, officers said a 2004 Ford Pickup truck, driven by Linda Bedford, 52, of Pineville, crossed the centerline and collided with a 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer

Officials said the tractor trailer was driven by Clyde Norman, 57, of Pioneer, Tennessee.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not suspected factors, but Bedford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Bedford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

(Original Story - 10:55 a.m.) A portion of Kentucky Highway 92 E. near Whitley East Elementary School is closed after police said at least one person died in a crash.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are on the scene reconstructing the crash.

Deputies said it is not clear how long the road will be closed, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route. One suggested route from deputies included KY Highway 11 to US 25E in Barbourville.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.