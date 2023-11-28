Kentucky Derby Museum to kick off the race to 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum is kicking off the race to 150 on Wednesday, Dec. 6. That marks 150 days until Derby 150.

To celebrate, the museum is putting together a day full of fun.

The organizers of the event told WAVE News they’re going to have all sorts of activities, including a fashion show to show off your hats and fascinators. WAVE Sunrise Weekend anchor Olivia Russell will be one of the judges.

The first prize winner will get two tickets to the Backstretch Party at the Derby Museum Ball to kick off the Derby season, but the organizers are hoping this event will be a big party on its own.

“We’re going to have activities throughout the entire day for people to come and get in the spirit, cause if we can party for two weeks right every single year, we can do it for one day!” KDM director of communications Katrina Halemer said.

Guests can get their picture taken in that derby outfit for a time capsule, and it’ll go into the vault until Derby 200, along with any derby mementos you want to put in. Best of all, it’s free to go to the museum that day.

Hours will be extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get more people in the door.

The first 150 guests will also get a free gift.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.