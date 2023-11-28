Issues and Answers: Former Governor Paul Patton

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Paul Patton served as the 59th Governor of Kentucky from 1995 until 2003. Patton is also the last governor from the mountains.

Before his time in Kentucky’s highest office, Patton was in the coal business. He also served as the Pike County Judge-Executive and as Kentucky’s Lieutenant Governor.

After his two terms in office, Patton served as President of the University of Pikeville.

At 86 years old, he released a book titled ‘The Coal Miner Who Became Governor’.

Patton sat down with WYMT’s Steve Hensley during Issues and Answers. You can watch the interview in the video player above.

