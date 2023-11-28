Fatal crash closes Whitley Co. road

.
.(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A portion of Kentucky Highway 92 E. near Whitley East Elementary School is closed after police said at least one person died in a crash.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are on the scene reconstructing the crash.

Deputies said it is not clear how long the road will be closed, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route. One suggested route from deputies included KY Highway 11 to US 25E in Barbourville.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emory Mullins and Samantha Callihan were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday night.
Police: Traffic stop leads to meth and more than $1,100 in cash
From left to right: Lona Griffie, Teddy Collins, Chanda Boggs, Shannon Napier
Drug bust leaves four behind bars in Letcher County
Chloe Darnell
Deputy testifies of corporal punishment injuries, efforts to hide body in death of Ky. child
Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
Fight in progress call leaves one facing charges in Paintsville
Mark Junior sits next to an urn containing the ashes of Lena Bargo. Mark is the recipient of...
A hero’s heart: How a Kentucky toddler saved a Tennessee baby

Latest News

Bank officials warning about scam letters circulating to some customers
Warming center open in Morehead
Logan Stanley was last seen Monday, November 20th in Dickenson County, Virginia.
Police searching for missing man in our region
WYMT First Alert Weather
Another cold day, but a warmer trend is coming