Fatal crash closes Whitley Co. road

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A portion of Kentucky Highway 92 E. near Whitley East Elementary School is closed after police said at least one person died in a crash.

Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff Department said Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement are on the scene reconstructing the crash.

Deputies said it is not clear how long the road will be closed, and drivers are urged to find an alternate route. One suggested route from deputies included KY Highway 11 to US 25E in Barbourville.

This is a developing story.

