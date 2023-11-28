‘Extremely rare’ | U.S. Marshal discusses capture of escaped inmate after a month on the run

After a month-long search for inmate Sean Williams, there are still many unanswered questions.
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A more than a month-long search for escaped inmate Sean Williams ended last week when he was found in Florida. Williams faces numerous charges, including counts of child rape and sexual battery. United States Marshal David Jolley for the Eastern District of Tennessee said there are still many unanswered questions.

“It was well known that Sean Williams was a high profile potential escape risk and that had been known throughout the process when he was moved from Laurel County to Washington County,” Marshal Jolley said.

During a prison transport in Kentucky, authorities said Williams kicked out a van’s window and escaped near the federal courthouse building in Greeneville. Marshal Jolley said Williams was likely in East Tennessee for several weeks before moving to Florida.

“An escape like this from a transport is extremely rare. I haven’t seen this in many, many years and I have been doing this for a long time,” Marshal Jolley said.

Williams was being moved by Laurel County Jail, which is one of the several jails that work with U.S. Marshals to house federal inmates. Marshal Jolley said the FBI is leading an investigation into what led up to the escape.

“We have to look at that transports aspects and go ‘Where was the failures?’ and work with them to make sure there are no such failures ever again,” Marshal Jolley said.

Marshal Jolley said they need to evaluate what lessons can be learned to make sure every transport is done safely and securely.

