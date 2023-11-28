EKY boutique owner giving percentage of sales to local school on Giving Tuesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - ‘Jewels by Julia Boutique’ Owner Julia Smith is donating 15 percent of all purchases on Giving Tuesday to Viper Elementary.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is globally known as Giving Tuesday. A day that was created to encourage people to do good.

Smith said she chose to donate to Viper Elementary because she saw a need and simply loves to give.

“I have always run my business by the mindset that God has blessed me with this. He has blessed me to be successful, and when I have the opportunity to give back using my business I need to do so,” she said.

The percentage of sales will support the Angel Tree Fund at the school. Heather Sparkman, the director of the school’s Family Resource and Youth Service Center, said the help from Smith meant a little more this year.

“With the merge of Viper and Leatherwood I had over 90 kids on my Christmas assistance and with a school just over 300 that is a lot of kids needing assistance. With families struggling in the area, it has taken local businesses in the area to step up and help,” Sparkman said.

A partnership that is encouraging people to shop local this holiday season but also ensuring all Viper Elementary students have toys under the tree.

As Sparkman explained, the holiday season can be hard for several families in the school.

“We do have families here in the poverty level, but we do have middle class families also that don’t receive government assistance. They have to decide when it comes to Christmas you know do I buy my family Christmas dinner or do I buy my child presents. We’re here to bridge those gaps so that you know we don’t have families without at Christmas. So, we can bring joy not only to the kid at Christmas but the family as a whole,” she said.

Any purchase from ‘Jewels by Julia Boutique’ will make an impact on Tuesday.

The boutique has a wide variety of items available such as women’s clothes, kid’s clothes, jewelry and stocking stuffers.

It is located at 341 East Main Street in Hazard.

The boutique will be open until 7 p.m. for Giving Tuesday.

