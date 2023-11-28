Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

