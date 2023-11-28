Bank officials warning about scam letters circulating to some customers

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One bank in our region has issued a scam alert.

In a post on the Hyden Citizens Bank Facebook page, officials say that some of their customers have received letters saying they are eligible for a sizeable tax refund. The letter even references the bank.

They want to make it clear that those letters are not from the bank and are likely scams. Officials say to never give out your personal information over the phone or by email.

If you receive one of the letters and you have concerns, you are urged to call 606-672-2344 or come into one of their branches and talk to their staff.

