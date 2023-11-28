Another frigid night on tap before slow warming trend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our taste of winter will continue through tonight, but we are tracking a slow warming trend for the rest of the week.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

A frigid night is ahead across the region. Overnight lows fall into the lower-20s for most of us, but some upper-teens will be possible in those cooler pockets. We remain dry under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Don’t forget about your pets, plants and pipes as temperatures plummet overnight.

A slow warming trend will start on Wednesday. As high pressure sits over the mountains, we stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs top out below average, but we will not be as cold as Monday or Tuesday. We top out in the upper-40s by Wednesday afternoon.

Into Wednesday night, clouds look to increase across the area. We remain dry and cool. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-30s.

Tracking Our Next Rainmaker

The forecast turns more active for the end of the work week.

Thursday is looking mostly dry and partly sunny. Highs reach the mid-to-upper-50s, so we are near average by Thursday afternoon. An isolated shower is possible by Thursday night, but most of the region will be dry. Lows dip into the lower-40s.

We are giving you the First Alert for a soggy Friday. Showers are likely as an upper-level low spins across the region. We remain mostly cloudy and breezy, so the forecast is not ideal for the Class 1A state championship game between Raceland and Pikeville. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-50s.

We are trending drier and warmer for the weekend. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, but the overall chance looks low. Temperatures top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows dip into the upper-40s.

Extended Forecast

Models are not in good agreement for the extended forecast.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s, while lows fall into the lower-40s.

Again, an isolated shower looks possible on Monday, but confidence is low as models are struggling with next week’s weather pattern. Highs on Monday reach the lower-50s, and lows bottom out in the mid-to-lower-30s.

