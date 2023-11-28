Another cold day, but a warmer trend is coming

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you bundle up again, because it’s going to be another chilly one. The forecast starts to improve, at least briefly, as we wind down November later this week.

Today and Tonight

While it was mainly clear for most of the night, a few clouds will try to build in by the morning hours. That may or may not save us from some frost. Just be sure to check your cars if they stayed outside overnight in case you need to warm them up before you need to take off. Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 20s and they won’t go far today, even with the sunshine. We got into the low 40s yesterday, even though it absolutely did not feel like it because of the wind chill, so we went a little above the raw data, but I can tell you it won’t be a heatwave. Look for highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, we see clear skies again dropping us down into the low 20s. Frost is absolutely likely by Wednesday morning. Make sure you protect your pipes and bring any pets that you can inside.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies take us in the right direction for Wednesday, with highs getting closer to the 50-degree mark. We’ll add in a few clouds overnight that should keep us in the 30s for lows.

A mix of sun and clouds will be around for the last day of November on Thursday with more clouds and some spotty rain chances possible late. We should climb into the mid-50s to wrap up the month before falling into the low to mid-40s overnight.

The bulk of the rain will start on Friday morning just in time for the beginning of December. We definitely need it to bust this ongoing drought situation we are in. Make sure you keep your umbrella handy throughout the day. Highs will still make it into the mid-50s before falling into the upper 40s overnight.

The first weekend of the new month is a mixed bag, but one thing I can tell you for sure is that it will likely at least be cloudy for both days.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (Brandon Robinson | WYMT Weather)

