‘We need some help’: People living in Evarts continue struggle with water issues

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members living in Evarts said their water issues are not anything new.

In 2022, WYMT initially reported on the city’s water shortages in Sept. 2022.

“Just in the past three years, we have had so many water outages,” said Katie Clevenger.

On Tuesday, city officials urged folks to boil their water following high turbidity levels.

Avery Ewing said several people have been impacted by the ongoing issues.

“I for one have missed work, I know kids who have missed school because they don’t have clean water to bathe in. I have also seen people claim to be sick over the water making them sick. Our water is sporadically on and off constantly,” he said. “We are very concerned, everybody’s concerned and these are just a few people who actually stepped up to show up today. It’s the whole community.”

David Clutts uses the city’s services and said he has to remind himself not to use the water.

“And there’s the thing of trying to remember if I’m fixing this, don’t use the water, don’t use the water, don’t slip and forget and use the water,” he said.

He added that he is worried for folks in the city.

“It’s frustrating to know how much water do you need. What if everybody’s water goes out, are they gonna run out of water products at the store and what kind of conditions are you gonna have to deal with,” he explained. “We need them to understand the problem and use what power that we’ve invested into them and then try to solve the problem. It’s water, it’s a basic need,” he said.

Clevenger said they are going to reach out to elected officials to get the funding to fix the issue.

“We need to go to our representatives, our congressmen and say, ‘Hey look, we need some help, we need funding to take and get this situation resolved,’” she said.

Ewing said he would like to also see more funding and transparency on the issues they are facing.

He said it is a problem that can be fixed.

“It’s an all-out crisis, it really is. And it’s a crisis that we can fix. We all pay our water bill, we all pay our taxes and we can get this fixed if we want to,” he explained.

WYMT has reached out to Chief Water Plant Operator Woodrow Fields for comment and we have not heard back.

